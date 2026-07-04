Mamata Banerjee aide, TMC Bengal president Chandrima Bhattacharya resigns from all posts

Chandrima Bhattacharya’s resignation comes soon after her son, Sourav Basu, joined the TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jul 4, 2026 03:07 PM IST
Chandrima Bhattacharya resignsChandrima Bhattacharya has resigned as TMC's Bengal president. (File Photo)
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In a fresh setback to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), former minister and the group’s state president Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all party posts except primary membership on Saturday.

In her resignation letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee, Bhattacharya stated, “I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of All India Trinamool Congress, which had been conferred on me in the meeting at Kalighat on 03.06.2026. I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present. Please note that I withdraw myself as the authorised signatory of All India Trinamool Congress and all other related organizations in respect of the accounts maintained in various banks. I also withdraw myself from being your authorised person before the Election Commission of India.”

Bhattacharya’s resignation comes soon after her son, Sourav Basu, joined the TMC group led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

In the erstwhile TMC-led Cabinet, Bhattacharya served as the minister of state in two key departments – finance and health – held by Mamata Banerjee herself.

Bhattacharya is considered a close confidante of Mamata Banerjee and, sources said, the former chief minister had chosen her for the post of state party president after the split despite objections from certain leaders.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction has not yet officially reacted to Bhattacharya’s resignation. But the leader of the other TMC faction, Ritabrata Banerjee, remarked, “It is proven that no one is ready to remain in the private limited company.”

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Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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