Mamata Banerjee aide, TMC Bengal president Chandrima Bhattacharya resigns from all posts

In a fresh setback to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), former minister and the group’s state president Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all party posts except primary membership on Saturday.

In her resignation letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee, Bhattacharya stated, “I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of All India Trinamool Congress, which had been conferred on me in the meeting at Kalighat on 03.06.2026. I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present. Please note that I withdraw myself as the authorised signatory of All India Trinamool Congress and all other related organizations in respect of the accounts maintained in various banks. I also withdraw myself from being your authorised person before the Election Commission of India.”