West Bengal Police freeze 12 more TMC accounts, Rs 1,000 crore locked

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has yet to access the alleged Rs 440 crore corpus, as the Enforcement Directorate has also frozen the three accounts. The TMC moved the Calcutta High Court on Friday, challenging the ED order. (File Photo)

The West Bengal Police on Friday froze 12 more bank accounts of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), a day after the party was allowed to partially operate three accounts with an alleged corpus of Rs 440 crore.

Senior police officers said the 12 newly frozen accounts span multiple public and private sector banks. A total of 15 TMC bank accounts, with alleged deposits of about Rs 1,000 crore, have been frozen so far. The police have sought details of the account holders and the financial transactions recorded in those accounts, sources said.

The move comes a day after the Calcutta High Court permitted the TMC to partially operate three HDFC accounts, appointing retired Justice Subrata Talukdar as special officer till September 30. Under the interim order, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC can use the funds only for day-to-day administrative expenses, staff salaries, and legal costs through cheques countersigned by the special officer, who will receive an honorarium of Rs 1.25 lakh per month from the party’s funds.