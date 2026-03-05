TMC attacking our workers, forcing them to flee homes: Bengal BJP chief

The BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling TMC of carrying out attacks on party workers across West Bengal even before the announcement of the dates for the Assembly elections in the state.
Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the BJP workers are being forced to flee their homes “due to the attacks by the TMC goons”.
“Criminals and Trinamool have become synonymous. Attacks were
carried out on our party workers in Bhimpur, Kolkata, Murshidabad, Tarakeswar, and North 24 Parganas. The Trinamool has already started forcing BJP workers to flee their homes. New diktats are being announced in district after district. Under this government, no one is spared — neither judges nor industrialists,” the BJP leader said.
Referring to the Election Commission’s decision to deploy 480 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in the state in the run-up to the polls, the BJP leader said that it was a shame for West Bengal and its people. “The biggest festival of democracy is the election. Even before that, the Central forces had arrived in the state. The TMC, in 2011, had given a slogan for restoring democracy, and came to power. It is because of them that this situation has arisen,” he added.
On Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s plan to sit on a dharna against SIR from Friday, Bhattacharya said: “It is everyone’s right to hold a dharna, but regularly sitting on a dharna or wearing a black coat and going to the Supreme Court, what does it mean? She wants to pressure the judiciary.”
He also reiterated that once the BJP forms the government in the state, the upper age limit for appearing in state government examinations will be increased by five years.
Meanwhile, the party’s Parivartan Yatra will resume from Thursday after a gap of two days on account of Holi. “From tomorrow (Thursday), the yatras will begin in nine districts… Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will flag off the yatra from Hingalganj in Basirhat, Union Minister Jitin Prasada from Sitalkuchi, and former CM of Jharkhand Arjun Munda will be in Asansol,” the BJP chief said.
