TMC attacking our workers, forcing them to flee homes: Bengal BJP chief

The BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling TMC of carrying out attacks on party workers across West Bengal even before the announcement of the dates for the Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the BJP workers are being forced to flee their homes “due to the attacks by the TMC goons”.

“Criminals and Trinamool have become synonymous. Attacks were

carried out on our party workers in Bhimpur, Kolkata, Murshidabad, Tarakeswar, and North 24 Parganas. The Trinamool has already started forcing BJP workers to flee their homes. New diktats are being announced in district after district. Under this government, no one is spared — neither judges nor industrialists,” the BJP leader said.