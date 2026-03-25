TMC asks EC to remove returning officer of Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur constituency; here is why

In its first such move for Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the appointment of Surajit Roy as the returning officer, arguing that “he is closely associated with” Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate facing off with the chief minister for the seat.
On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee also criticised Surajit Roy’s appointment.
In a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner, TMC national working committee member and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien wrote on Wednesday, “It is noted that Surajit Roy was previously serving as the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nandigram-II Block. There exist credible apprehensions regarding the independence and ability of Shri Surajit Roy to discharge his duties as Returning Officer. It is widely known that he is closely associated with Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Notably, Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from the Bhawanipur Assembly Constituency, thereby giving rise to a reasonable likelihood of bias and lack of neutrality in the discharge of Surajit Roy’s functions as Returning Officer.”
The move comes within 48 hours of the ECI appointing 73 returning officers across the state.
“The role of a Returning Officer is central to ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. Any reasonable apprehension of bias, conflict of interest, or lack of independence in such an office undermines public confidence in the electoral process and runs contrary to the mandate of Article 324 of the Constitution of India, which vests the Election Commission of India with the responsibility of conducting elections in a fair, transparent and impartial manner,” the letter read.
O’Brien’s letter noted that the Election Commission has consistently issued directions that officers with political proximity, perceived bias, or doubtful neutrality ought not to be deployed in election-related functions.
“The appointment of Surajit Roy, in the present facts, is contrary to these principles. The Model Code of Conduct further mandates that the administrative machinery must remain neutral and must not confer any undue advantage on any political party. The continuation of an officer whose neutrality is
reasonably in doubt directly undermines this requirement,” the letter stated.
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The TMC sought the immediate removal of Surajit Roy as the returning officer for Bhabanipur and demanded that he not be assigned any election-related duties. It also sought an “independent, neutral and senior officer with no perceived political affiliation” as the returning officer.
The party also demanded that “such further directions be issued as may be necessary to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections in the said constituency”.
West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More