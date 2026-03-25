TMC asks EC to remove returning officer of Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur constituency; here is why

In its first such move for Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the appointment of Surajit Roy as the returning officer, arguing that “he is closely associated with” Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate facing off with the chief minister for the seat.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee also criticised Surajit Roy’s appointment.

In a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner, TMC national working committee member and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien wrote on Wednesday, “It is noted that Surajit Roy was previously serving as the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nandigram-II Block. There exist credible apprehensions regarding the independence and ability of Shri Surajit Roy to discharge his duties as Returning Officer. It is widely known that he is closely associated with Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Notably, Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from the Bhawanipur Assembly Constituency, thereby giving rise to a reasonable likelihood of bias and lack of neutrality in the discharge of Surajit Roy’s functions as Returning Officer.”