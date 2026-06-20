‘Reasonable suspicion’: Party MLA lodged police complaint on Trinamool’s bank accounts

A TMC MLA approached the cyber crime police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, seeking registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation into certain bank accounts allegedly linked to the party, highlighting “a reasonable suspicion” over “commission of cognizable offences involving the generation, routing, and possible concealment of funds through electronic and banking channels.”
The development comes a day after senior TMC leader Aroop Biswassought freezing of operations in the accounts, citing concerns over their control and management.
The complaint letter, addressed to Cyber Crime Police Station, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, was sent by Biswanath Das, TMC MLA from Joynagar Assembly seat.
“Bringing to your kind notice certain serious and credible inputs which disclose a reasonable suspicion regarding commission of cognizable offences involving the generation, routing, and possible concealment of funds through electronic and banking channels,” the letter read.
“It has come to my knowledge through reliable circumstances and surrounding developments that certain funds, arising out of illegal activities, including misuse of influence, dishonest financial dealings and suspected unlawful collection of money, may have been routed and subsequently deposited into bank accounts,” it added.
“The pattern of such suspected financial movement gives rise to a reasonable apprehension that electronic communication systems, digital platforms, and online banking mechanisms may have been used to facilitate the transfer and possible concealment of such proceeds,” it added.
“Although the complete details regarding the source of funds, identity of all persons involved, and the exact transactional chain are not presently within my direct knowledge, the circumstances clearly indicate that the matter requires immediate and thorough investigation to ascertain the origin, movement, and destination of the said funds. There is also a reasonable apprehension that, if prompt action is not taken, relevant electronic records, banking data, and financial evidence may be altered, concealed, or dissipated,” stated the letter.
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“On a prima facie assessment of the available information, the acts suspected may attract provisions relating to cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, since electronic means may have been used for facilitating the alleged unlawful financial activities,” read the letter.
“The offences that may be attracted, subject to verification and collection of evidence, include cheating under Section 318, criminal breach of trust under Section 316, criminal conspiracy under Section 61, and such other allied provisions as may be disclosed during the course of investigation, including criminal intimidation under Section 351 if any coercive or threatening elements are revealed,” the complaint highlighted.
Speaking on the issue, party MLA Kunal Ghosh said, “Whoever has lodged a complaint is fine. However, my question is, those who have so many issues with the party, why didn’t they approach the party chief when it was in a ruling position?”
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