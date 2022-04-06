TMC strongman Anubrata Mondol summoned by CBI in cow smuggling case, lands in hospital

Trinamool Congress strongman from West Bengal’s Birbhum and national executive committee member Anubrata Mondol, who was scheduled to visit the CBI office in Kolkata for interrogation in connection with the cattle smuggling case Wednesday, landed at the state-run SSKM Hospital.

According to sources, he felt breathlessness and may have a heart ailment. Doctors at the hospital are presently checking him in cabin number 12.5 of the Woodburn Block. Till the last reports came in, it is not certain whether he has been admitted.

This is the fifth time that the Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Mondol in connection with the cattle smuggling case. On March 11, a division bench of Justice Rakshekhar Mantha at the Calcutta High Court turned down Mondol’s plea for a legal shield against arrest by CBI during or after interrogation.

Thereafter, he was scheduled to visit the Nizam Palace office of the central agency on April 6 for interrogation. According to sources, a team of sleuths is waiting at the office with a set of questionnaires related to the case. Kolkata police personnel have been deployed both at the Nizam Place office as well as SSKM Hospital, which is about a 10-minute drive from the CBI office.

Mondol is also the party strongman of Birbhum district, where TMC upa pradhan Bhadu Sheikh was murdered and nine people were killed after alleged retaliatory attacks. The case is being probed by CBI.