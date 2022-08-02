scorecardresearch
TMC announces major reshuffle in party structure

Most district presidents and chairpersons have been replaced, according to a list issued by the party leadership.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 2, 2022 2:16:22 am
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday announced major organisational reshuffle in the party, appointing several new office-bearers at the district level.

Most district presidents and chairpersons have been replaced, according to a list issued by the party leadership.

The reshuffle has taken place at a time when senior party leader Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with an alleged school staff recruitment scam. The party, however, claimed that the change had nothing to do with the former minister’s arrest.

A senior TMC leader said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already announced in May that the organisational overhaul will be executed in June or July. The reshuffle has been effected to synchronise the state cabinet and the party organisation. Some of those who have been relieved from the posts of district presidents may get a place in the council of ministers.”

More from Kolkata

According to a party release, MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidar is the new president of the Barasat organisational district, replacing Ashani Mukhopadhyay, the Barasat Municipality chairman who is considered close to Partha Chatterjee. Shaoni Singha Roy, a former Congress MLA, is the new president of the Murshidabad and Baharampur organisational districts. Khalilur Rahman has been retained as president of Jangipur organisational district. Controversial Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has been retained.

