TMC and BJP workers scuffle in Nandigram

A scuffle broke out between TMC and BJP workers on Monday while paying tribute to 14 villagers who were killed in the 2007 police firing during an anti-land acquisition movement at Nandigram in East Midnapore district.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, announced that March 14 will be observed as ‘Krishak Dibas’ in remembrance of the 14 villagers, who along with others opposed land acquisition for a chemical hub to be set up by Indonesia’s Salim Group.

Local TMC workers led by its leaders Kunal Ghosh and Dola Sen garlanded the memorial, built after the firing incident. Moments later, some BJP workers threw away the TMC garland and replaced it with its own, triggering a scuffle between workers of both parties. The situation was brought under control after police personnel reached the spot.

Hours later, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had defeated Banerjee from Nandigram in last year’s Assembly polls, also paid his respect to the villagers.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh attacked Adhikari. “He has gone to the BJP to save him from CBI and ED probes. He is a traitor who has betrayed the martyrs of Nandigram to suit his political interest. He indulged in electoral malpractices to win the Assembly polls.”

Countering him, Adhikari said, “The more the BJP corners the TMC in the state Assembly, the more the ruling party is sending its leaders here to malign us. This goes to show that we are doing our job in the right manner.”