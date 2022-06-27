TMC accused of rigging in Siliguri rural elections, municipal bypolls

Some candidates on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of rigging and fake voting in the rural elections of the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in Darjeeling district and bypolls to six wards of different municipalities in other districts of West Bengal.

There were reports of tension in the Chaterhat area of ?? Siliguri’s Fansidewa block. It was alleged that an agent of Akhtar Ali, an independent candidate, was prevented from entering a booth by the TMC workers.

Besides, allegations were also levelled against the party for preventing the Independent candidate’s supporters and other voters from exercising their franchise. It was also claimed that the Trinamool supporters attacked independent candidates.

At least one person was injured. A video of such an incident went viral. In the video, some people were running with a group chasing them from behind with sticks. The police reached the spot after getting the news of the clash.

Independent candidate Akhtar claimed that the miscreants attacked them without provocation at the behest of the ruling party.

CPM leader Gargi Chatterjee alleged rigging in the bypoll for a ward of the Bhatpara Municipality. She said, “In a booth, unauthorised people entered the booth. We complained to the police but they did not take any

action.”

Partha Bhowmik, a TMC leader from North 24 Parganas, denied the allegations. He said, “In one booth we got a complaint that the media was stopped from enter a booth and we protested against it. Overall, the polling was peaceful. In the initial hours, polling percentage was low but it increased later.”