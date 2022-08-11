PM’s housing-for-all promise a sham: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and MP leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to “empty rhetoric” while promising housing for everyone by 2022.

During the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a water supply project in his Lok Sabha constituency Diamond Harbour, Abhishek said, “Eight months of 2022 have passed now. Where are the houses for all poor? Or were your claims only empty rhetoric?” The Central government is treating West Bengal in a step-motherly manner and is yet to release dues for the 100-day work scheme, he claimed.

“It is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who in reality follows the ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ slogan. By not giving Bengal’s share, the BJP government at the Centre is accepting the fact that they are miffed that the state didn’t vote for them,” he added.

“Before I was elected from this constituency, people would tell me that they didn’t have access to water. I had promised the people of Diamond Harbour that the day I become their MP, I will do my best to ensure that water is available to them. The CM herself has taught us this. Politics will always be there but public service should never stop. Development trumps politics any day,” he said.