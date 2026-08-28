Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien booked over illegal signboard ruckus

According to the police, MPs Derek O’Brien (right), Abhishek Banerjee (left), and along with their supporters, obstructed the police personnel and KMC officers from entering the common area of the party office. (File photo)

The Kolkata police have booked Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O Brien and others in connection with Thursday’s ruckus during the dismantling of an alleged illegal signboard erected at the party office on Camac Street in Central Kolkata.

“Three cases have been filed, and 13 people have been arrested. Investigation is on,” Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Kolkata police, said on Friday.

While Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials lodged a complaint, police officers of Park Street and Shakespeare Sarani police station lodged two complaints.

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According to the police, the TMC leaders and workers have been booked for rioting, unlawful assembly, carrying deadly weapons, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant on duty, using force against women, and criminal intimidation.