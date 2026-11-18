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- Abhishek Banerjee
- Kolkata
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday defended his criticism of the judiciary after the Calcutta High Court issued him a show-cause notice for criminal contempt, claiming that a section of the judiciary was yielding to pressure from the BJP and questioning alleged differential treatment to BJP leaders.
The HC on Tuesday ordered the issuance of a show-cause notice to the Diamond Harbour MP, holding him in contempt over his recent interview and a social media post against the court. The single bench of Justice Krishna Rao ordered him to reply to the notice within 15 days as to why appropriate punishment shall not be imposed on him. The matter is to be listed before the court on December 8.
While hearing his plea, the HC also ordered the West Bengal government to review Banerjee’s security cover, which he alleged was downgraded from ‘Z-plus’ to ‘X’ category a day after the BJP came to power in the state.
After returning from New Delhi on Tuesday, Banerjee defended his right to question the judiciary. Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “The state government said in court that I had stated that certain judges of the judiciary are aligned with the BJP, but I had not said that… What I did say is that they are certainly under pressure from the BJP. That said, many judges remain impartial.”