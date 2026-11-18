TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday defended his criticism of the judiciary after the Calcutta High Court issued him a show-cause notice for criminal contempt, claiming that a section of the judiciary was yielding to pressure from the BJP and questioning alleged differential treatment to BJP leaders.

The HC on Tuesday ordered the issuance of a show-cause notice to the Diamond Harbour MP, holding him in contempt over his recent interview and a social media post against the court. The single bench of Justice Krishna Rao ordered him to reply to the notice within 15 days as to why appropriate punishment shall not be imposed on him. The matter is to be listed before the court on December 8.