Time to save Bengali culture, bring asol parivartan says BJP national president JP Nadda Nadda

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Latest news

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 24, 2021 6:11:59 am
BJP national president JP Nadda said his party represents “true Bengali culture” and that it is the time to save Bengal’s culture. Nadda held a roadshow at Ghatal in Paschim Midnapore in West Bengal after unveiling it’s Manifesto in Assam. He asked voters to vote for BJP to end ” politics of extortion”, ” politics of Commission”.

” BJP inspired by Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, represents true Bengali culture, while Banerjee and her camp only believes in anarchy”.

He accused TMC of corruption and alleged that all the money meant for Covid and Amphan victims were taken by TMC.
” This is the time to save Bengal’s culture, people of Bengal have to answer those extortionist,” said Nadda.
He said that BJP will make a state where law is respected, where people stay in peace.

While Nadda roadshow saw a good crowd on Wednesday what caught everyone’s attention was when suddenly while speaking on loudspeaker Nadda asked his supporters to make way for an ambulance which was passing through the massive crowd during his road show. He was heard saying, “Make way for the ambulance, no one should block its way”.

Nadda kept saying throughout the road show that he was confident of winning in Bengal ” People of Bengal will put an end to this break bua-bhatija (Mamata and nephew Abhishek Banerjee) nexus. BJP will make sonar bangla and bring asol parivartan (real change),” he said.

