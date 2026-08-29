‘Time to end threat culture at JU’: Suvendu Adhikari at Vande Mataram event

The CM had called for the event after ABVP-SFI clashes at JU last week, in what he said was a bid to “strengthen the spirit of nationalism” at the university.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataAug 29, 2026 05:26 AM IST
Suvendu Adhikari at Vande Mataram event, Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu Adhikari Jadavpur University, Jadavpur University threat culture, Jadavpur University, Indian express news, current affairsAdhikari slammed university students for allegedly taking out protest marches against Operation Sindoor. He said before raising slogans for Kashmir or Palestine’s freedom, students should seek the freedom of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Express File Photo)
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Friday it is time to end the “threat culture” at Jadavpur University, and once again vowed to restore nationalism inside and outside the campus.

The CM’s remarks came while addressing a programme outside JU campus where ‘Vande Mataram’ was sung by 10,000 people. The CM had called for the event after ABVP-SFI clashes at JU last week, in what he said was a bid to “strengthen the spirit of nationalism” at the university. “There is a threat culture at Jadavpur University, and it is time to end it,” Adhikari said.

He accused previous TMC and Left governments of undermining “nationalism” and the state’s traditions. He alleged JU had long been influenced by communists who, according to him, had distanced students from Independence Day, Republic Day, Indian and Bengali traditions and the country’s cultural heritage. “In their homes, you would never find pictures of Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay or Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar,” he claimed.

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The CM also criticised the TMC, alleging the party had reached an understanding with sections of students for electoral gains. He said, “There was only one dividend. During polls they would say, ‘No vote to BJP, no vote to Narendra Modi’. Mamata who lost to me twice, would reap the benefit. That is why this force was kept alive here.”

Adhikari slammed university students for allegedly taking out protest marches against Operation Sindoor. He said before raising slogans for Kashmir or Palestine’s freedom, students should seek the freedom of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Are you raising slogans like ‘Kashmir mangey aazadi’ and ‘free Palestine’? Why? Before talking about Palestine, write ‘Free PoK’… Remember, we will definitely take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” Adhikari said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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