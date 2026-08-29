‘Time to end threat culture at JU’: Suvendu Adhikari at Vande Mataram event

Adhikari slammed university students for allegedly taking out protest marches against Operation Sindoor. He said before raising slogans for Kashmir or Palestine’s freedom, students should seek the freedom of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Express File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Friday it is time to end the “threat culture” at Jadavpur University, and once again vowed to restore nationalism inside and outside the campus.

The CM’s remarks came while addressing a programme outside JU campus where ‘Vande Mataram’ was sung by 10,000 people. The CM had called for the event after ABVP-SFI clashes at JU last week, in what he said was a bid to “strengthen the spirit of nationalism” at the university. “There is a threat culture at Jadavpur University, and it is time to end it,” Adhikari said.

He accused previous TMC and Left governments of undermining “nationalism” and the state’s traditions. He alleged JU had long been influenced by communists who, according to him, had distanced students from Independence Day, Republic Day, Indian and Bengali traditions and the country’s cultural heritage. “In their homes, you would never find pictures of Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay or Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar,” he claimed.