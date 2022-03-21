Tiljala attack: One of two accused brothers held

One person has been arrested in connection with the attack on a 35-year-old taxi driver and his elderly father in the Tiljala neighbourhood of Kolkata city a day before.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The accused has been identified as Ribodh Roy. His brother Jibodh Roy is also an accused in the case.

Raju Roy and his father, Dablu Roy (58) were injured in the incident wherein firing and hurling of crude bombs also took place. The father-son duo, however, did not receive any bullet injuries.

The police said they picked the accused from the Kanchrapara.

Raju Roy was returning from the market in the morning when Jibodh and Ribodh had an altercation with him over an old dispute, it is learnt. The accused fired at Raju but the bullet missed the target. They then attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. On this, Raju’s father tried to intervene but was also attacked with a knife, police sources said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Congress and CPI(M) hit out at TMC minister Firhad Hakim for his remark that “courts and police would be of no use if such stray crimes don’t take place”.

“He (Hakim) is justifying murder. He doesn’t qualify to be a minister,” the CPI(M) said.

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “ Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s soldier is supporting the murder. This shows that TMC believes in murder, loot and hooliganism.”