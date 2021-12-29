After six days of search, tiger rescued in South 24 Parganas

After a rescue mission spanning over six days, the state forest department on Tuesday captured the full grown Royal Bengal Tiger, which had strayed into a village at Kultali in the Sundarbans. It was rescued from the forest near the Sheikhpara area of Meriganj-2 in Kultali on Tuesday morning, said forest officials involved in the effort.

The forest staff also called in firefighters for the rescue mission. The firefighters used jets to spray cold water in the dense forest on Tuesday morning in a bid to lure the big cat from its hiding place. Forest officials said they had spotted the tiger once during its search operation but it disappeared.

The rescue personnel tracked the big cat down with the help of a drone. Forest officials entered the dense forest and waited for the tiger to climb up a tree. The moment the big cat appeared, they fired tranquilizer shots at its legs and managed to subdue it.