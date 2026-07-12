Tied to pole, beaten: Woman alleges assault by TMC goons in Narendrapur

Days after the rape and murder of a Class VI student in Baruipur, a woman in her 30s has alleged that she was assaulted, her head partially shaven and tied to a lamp post by a group of men associated with former TMC MLA Firdousi Begum over a property dispute in Narendrapur.

According to police sources, the woman lodged a complaint alleging that she was physically assaulted, her hair was shaved off and the assailants attempted to cut off her tongue with a blade. She has further alleged that they tried to strangle her with her dupatta before dragging her to a vacant plot she owns, tying her to a lamp post and beating her mercilessly.

Police rescued the woman after her husband alerted the Narendrapur police station.

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The Narendrapur police swung into action immediately after the lodging of the FIR and started conducting raids. According to police sources one of the accused Tarifudin Sardar has been arrested. He had been hiding in his in laws house in Tollygunge but according to sources the police arrested him by tracking the mobile tower. Meanwhile raids are still being carried out to arrest the remaining accused.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman alleged, “ I was at home with my 10-year-old daughter when TMC goons barged in. They threatened me that they would not allow me to set foot on my property until I paid them Rs 50,000. They also abused me for going to court. When I refused to pay the money, they started beating me and another goon slapped me. My daughter ran towards me but they assaulted her too.”

She alleged that the attackers were supporters of former TMC MLA Firdousi Begum.

“They dragged me and took me to my vacant plot, tied me to a light pole, shaved off my head and beat me again. There were many onlookers but no one came forward out of fear. A neighbour called my husband, who immediately alerted the police. If the police had not come, I would have died,” she said.

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The woman alleged that ever since she purchased the plot in June 2025, local TMC workers had been demanding “cut money”. She claimed that she and her husband were assaulted on September 3, last year and had briefly fled their home before returning after police intervention.

According to her, the alleged harassment continued despite police intervention, prompting the couple to approach a lower court, which ruled in her favour that they should not be disturbed. She alleged the latest attack took place after the court order.

“I took loans to buy this land. I used to run a jhal muri stall, but they shut that down too. Why should I pay them? We are BJP supporters and that is why they target us even more. I appeal to the present MLA that these culprits should be arrested and punished” she alleged.

Her husband said, “I was not home when the TMC goons attacked my wife over the land we had purchased. They dragged her to the property, tied her up and beat her with sticks and bamboo. We appeal to the administration to give us justice.”

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Police said an investigation is underway. No official statement had been issued till the filing of this report.

Former MLA Firdousi Begum did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment. BJP MLA from Sonarpur Uttar Debasish Dhar told reporters, “We will look into the matter and immediate action will be taken.”