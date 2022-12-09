scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Ticket checker electrocuted at Kharagpur railway station, critical

The incident took place at platform number 4 of the railway station when the ticket checker, Sujan Singh Sardar, was talking to a colleague.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.
A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was electrocuted when an electric wire fell on him at the Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, who received critical injuries, is undergoing treatment at the Kharagpur Railway Hospital.

The incident took place at platform number 4 of the railway station when the ticket checker, Sujan Singh Sardar, was talking to a colleague.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.

The other ticket checker standing opposite him is seen moving away.

Soon after Sujan fell from the platform on the rail line, some railway workers rushed and took him to hospital immediately.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Kharagpur) Rajesh Kumar said the ticket checker was injured after two wires came in contact with something else, causing one of them to snap. An investigation is underway as how the incident happened, he added.

