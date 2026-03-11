Thunderstorms likely in parts of Bengal as rain brings relief

In south Bengal, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places over Birbhum, east and west Burdwan, Jhargram, east and west Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Hooghly districts. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Written by Jigisha Seal

South Bengal witnessed very light to moderate rain with gusty winds in Purulia district early Tuesday, while north Bengal also experienced similar conditions in isolated areas. The rest of the state remained dry. However the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert of possible thunderstorms with lightning which is likely to occur in a few districts across north and south regions of the state.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh at 1.5 km above mean sea level. The trough from above cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh to Marathwada across interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka between 1.5 & 3.1 km above mean sea level,” said the weather department statement.