Three-year-old boy dies in Malda cylinder blast

A three-year-old boy died in a gas cylinder explosion in a house at Nayagram in the Kaliachak area of West Bengal’s Malda district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tamrej Sheikh. Police officials said the the cylinder exploded when Tamrej’s mother was making rotis in the kitchen and he was playing nearby. The child, who received serious injuries, was taken to the Kaliachak Hospital from there he was referred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The intensity of the blast was such that the roof of the house was blown off. The victim’s father Habibur Sheikh, a daily-wage labourer.

The police have started investigation into the incident.

A relative of the victim’s family said that the boy threw something on the gas stove that led to the explosion. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The actual cause of death will be ascertained after the post mortem report is received, an official said.