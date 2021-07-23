Three Trinamool workers killed in separate incidents in N 24 Parganas

Three Trinamool Congress workers were killed in the last 24 hours in two separate incidents in the North 24 Parganas district.

In the first incident on Wednesday night, two Trinamool workers, including a woman, were shot dead in Tangramari village at Minakhan.

The incident took place after the broadcast of party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s virtual address on Wednesday in Bachhra Mohanpur Panchayat area of Tangramari. The deceased have been identified as Laxmibala Devi (60) and Sanyasi Sardar (28).

A total of 21 people of the 31 named in the complaint filed at Haroa police station were arrested. Police claimed to have recovered 3 firearms and several rounds of ammunition from the area. The accused were produced before Basirhat sub-divisional court on Thursday. The judge remanded five of them to police custody for five days, while another sixteen were sent to jail custody. Among the accused are several local Trinamool leaders.

“Two died and a few others were injured in the incident. Some of the accused have been arrested while raids are underway to catch the rest,” an officer said.

Sources said the five persons, who sustained injuries in the incident, were admitted at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, adding that the clash broke out supporters of rival Trinamool factions led by Tapan Roy and area president Yogeshwar Pramanik.

Sources said there are ponds in the area where fishes are bred and locals often fight for control of these water bodies.

The situation remained tense throughout the day.

In another incident, a 38-year-old Trinamool worker was shot dead on Wednesday night at Birati in the Nimta police station area of the North 24 Parganas. The deceased was identified as Suvrajit Dutta, an active Trinamool worker in ward number 18 of North Dum Dum municipality.

According to sources, he was attacked by bike-borne assailants, who opened fire on him as he was on his way home from the Trinamool’s ward office. The assailants fled the spot as Dutta dropped dead.

“The body has been sent for autopsy. There were four- five bullet injuries on his body. An investigation is on,” an officer said.

The BJP claimed that all the three deaths were the fallout of infighting within the ruling party. “The TMC has given shelter to miscreants and these deaths are the result of their differences and infighting,” said a local BJP leader who didn’t want to be named.

Denying the BJP’s claim, Trinamool MLA Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “I lost this (North Dum Dum) seat 2016 and won it in 2021. If there was an infighting in this area, I wouldn’t have won the seat. Each and every worker of my area worked unitedly for the party. I will not comment on the investigation. Let the police find out who all are behind the killing. There is no infighting here.”

The Trinamool’s Nimta president said, “The BJP has a hand in it. We want strong punishment for those involved in the incident.”