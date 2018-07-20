Three trawlers capsized near Kolkata: Six bodies recovered of 19 missing

Three days after nineteen fishermen went missing when their trawlers capsized in the Bay of Bengal, rescue teams on Thursday recovered five bodies. On Wednesday, one body had been found floating near an island. “So far, six dead bodies have been found. Rescue operations are on,” Superintendent of Police (Sundarbans) Tathagata Basu told The Indian Express. None of the bodies have been identified yet.

The trawlers had capsized on Monday due to high tides — there had allegedly been no alert from the weather department prior to the incident. A hovercraft, an airplane, coast guard personnel, police officers and members of a fishermen’s association were roped in as part of a rescue operation.

Six to seven trawlers carrying men from South 24 Parganas had set sail around 10 am on Monday, Bijan Maity, Secretary, West Bengal United Fishermen Association, told PTI. All 17 fishermen of FB Maa Shibani, six of FB Joykishan and five of FB Malleshwar were rescued, he added.

