Three TMC workers shot at by suspects in Chinsurah murder case

Three Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in South 24 Parganas’ Canning area were injured on Monday night in a shooting blamed on men suspected of being involved in a gruesome murder in Hooghly district last month, the police said on Tuesday.

They have been admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The condition of two of them — Moslem Ali Molla and Majed Ali Gaji — is said to be serious.

“Three persons were injured in gunfire from unknown miscreants. At 10 pm, they went to the house of one Qutubuddin Sheikh in Jibantala, raising concern about how a few unknown people were allowed to stay in the house. This created an argument and the three were allegedly attacked by the miscreants. Early morning, the police team of Jibantala PS apprehended the three unknown miscreants with two illegal firearms after a night-long search in coordination with the local people,” said an official.

The police have detained Qutubuddin Sheikh for questioning.

The three suspected assailants were later identified as Bishal Das, Rathin Singha and Biplab Biswas, all residents of Chinsurah in Hooghly district. During the investigation, the Baruipur police found they had fled Hooghly after allegedly murdering a Chinsurah resident identified as Bishnu Mal. Mal was kidnapped on October 11. Chopped portions of his decomposed body were found at Baidyabati canal last week. The police couldn’t recover the head.

Meanwhile, the local TMC leadership blamed the BJP for disturbing the peace in the area.

“It is evident that they were part of some big planning. Why did they enter this safe zone? They have a criminal background and entered the area with arms. Bishal Das is a known criminal. Police must arrest the real conspirators,” said TMC MLA Saokat Molla.

In response, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh blamed the TMC for the violence. “Such incidents are the fallout of TMC’s infighting. The TMC is a party full of terrorists. The BJP is not involved in such violence,” he said.

