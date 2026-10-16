Three sentenced to life for beheading man in 2022

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

In its final verdict, the court noted that the defense miserably failed to establish any plausible plea to negate the charges and delivered the sentence. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the accused.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataOct 16, 2026 02:56 AM IST
sentenced to life for beheading man, life for beheading man, beheading man, life imprisonment, life imprisonment for beheading man, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsDuring the trial, the prosecution presented 24 witnesses alongside compelling scientific, digital, and physical evidence.
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A Diamond Harbour court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for beheading Habibullah Paik over an alleged extra marital affair in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal in 2022.

Relying on advanced modern forensics, the Ld. Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Court-III, Diamond Harbour, on October 12, convicted Ajgar Laskar, Ajahar Laskar alias Raja, and Rabiul Sardar under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the written complaint lodged at the Mathurapur Police Station by the deceased’s wife, the incident took place on February 8, 2022, when Ajgar and Ajahar arrived at Habibullah’s residence and took him to a nearby garden, where he was made to consume a heavy quantity of alcohol.

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The following morning, police recovered the headless body of Paik near Ajgar’s house in Subudhipur.

The probe was taken up by Investigating Officer (IO) SI Prosenjit Jana of Mathurapur PS and the head was recovered a day later.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 24 witnesses alongside compelling scientific, digital, and physical evidence. Charges were formally framed under Sections 302/201/34 IPC on August 29, 2022, to which all three accused pleaded not guilty.

In its final verdict, the court noted that the defense miserably failed to establish any plausible plea to negate the charges and delivered the sentence. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the accused.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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