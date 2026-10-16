Three sentenced to life for beheading man in 2022

A Diamond Harbour court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for beheading Habibullah Paik over an alleged extra marital affair in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal in 2022.

Relying on advanced modern forensics, the Ld. Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Court-III, Diamond Harbour, on October 12, convicted Ajgar Laskar, Ajahar Laskar alias Raja, and Rabiul Sardar under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the written complaint lodged at the Mathurapur Police Station by the deceased’s wife, the incident took place on February 8, 2022, when Ajgar and Ajahar arrived at Habibullah’s residence and took him to a nearby garden, where he was made to consume a heavy quantity of alcohol.