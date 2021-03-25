Three schools shut as students test Covid positive

By: PTI | Kolkata |
March 25, 2021 5:52:16 am
March 25, 2021 5:52:16 am
Three schools in Kolkata closed their campuses after Covid-19 cases were detected, officials said on Wednesday.
La Martiniere for Boys closed down till March 27 and The Frank Anthony Public School shut down till March 29 after a student each in the two schools tested positive for the disease, they said.
St Lawrence High School announced that its campus would remain closed till March 29 after a teacher was found Covid-positive.
