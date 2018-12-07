Kolkata: Three more arrested in mobile tower rent racket

Bidhannagar cyber police on Thursday night arrested three employees of Rage Multi State Credit Co-Operative Society for allegedly cheating several people in the name of installing mobile towers on their premises.

The accused, identified as Avijit Bishnu, Priyanka Kar and Sujata Sadhu, have been booked under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (Acts done by several person in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, sources said.

Police had already arrested 11 people in this connection, including the chairman of the company, Pradip Samadder alias Mithu (49).

Animesh Kumar Das, Manager of Security and Loss Prevention at JIO Info, had lodged a complaint with Bidhannagar cyber police on August 16 in which he had alleged that many people were being contacted over phone for installation of JIO towers on their premises.

“They used to dupe people into paying money for registration, GST etc. Then the accused would allegedly ask the victims to deposit an amount as security to get the mobile tower installed on their premises. After that they would issue fixed deposit certificates in the name of Rage Multi State Credit Co-Operative Society Limited having their head office at Habra, 24 Parganas (N) and another at Salt Lake Sector V,” said a senior official.

The victims are mainly from rural part of West Bengal and North East India, police said.

“The victims were allegedly asked to pay a huge amount in the name of registration fees, no objection fees etc. After payments the victims would realise that the call was fake and that they were being cheated,” added an official.