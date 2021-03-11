Three more arrested in Kolkata drugs case

According to the police, Sweety was allegedly engaged by BJP leader Rakesh Singh to procure cocaine from drug peddlers.

The Kolkata Police arrested three people, including two suspected drug peddlers, on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection with last month’s drugs bust in the city’s New Alipore area in which two BJP leaders have been held, officials said on Wednesday.

Two people, identified as Farhan Ahmed (26) and Daim Akhtar (25), were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday, a day after the police held a woman identified as Amrita Singh alias Sweety.

According to the police, Sweety was allegedly engaged by BJP leader Rakesh Singh to procure cocaine from drug peddlers. She purchased the narcotic substance that cost Rs 9,500 per gram, and handed it over to Singh.

On being interrogated she named Ahmed and Akhtar. “Both Farhan Ahmed and Daim Akhtar are drug peddlers. We recovered 10 grams of cocaine in a small plastic pouch from Akhtar,” said a senior police officer.

According to the police, Sweety purchased the cocaine from Ahmed, who had bought it from Akhtar. Sweety has been remanded to police custody till March 18.

The police said Sweety was introduced to Rakesh Singh by a common friend. Singh approached her to procure the drug as she was a regular at night parties, according to investigators. The police claimed that Sweety procured the drug from a peddler five times and handed over 76 grams of cocaine to the BJP leader. She last purchased the drug from a peddler on February 18, a day before Pamela Goswami was arrested.