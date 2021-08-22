Three months on, BJP yet to send report on West Bengal Assembly election results

The BJP is yet to submit its report to the central party leadership on reasons why it failed to win the West Bengal Assembly polls even three months after results were declared.

Sources in the party said state BJP leaders are yet to arrive at a conclusion on why it performed below expectations despite exuding confidence that it would win more than 200 seats in Bengal.

While the Trinamool Congress came to power for a third straight term, winning 213 seats, the BJP managed to bag only 77 seats.

The party had called for an introspection and was asked by its central leadership to submit a report on its Bengal performance. However, the party is far from completing the task.

“We cannot say when we will submit the final report. We will definitely do it in the coming days. Discussions on this were held at the district level. Now they will be carried forward at the state level before a conclusion is arrived at,” state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said.