Three ‘JMB men’ sent to police custody, STF looking for 2 more

STF Joint Commissioner V Solomon Nesakumar briefs media after the three arrests, at the police headquarters in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo)

A day after the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested three Bangladeshis suspected of being Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives in Haridevpur, the Bankshall court in Kolkata remanded them to 14-day police custody.

The STF, meanwhile, is now looking for two more people whose names came up during the interrogation of those arrested. Sources said one of them was Selim Munshi, a suspected linkman for the JMB operatives. Munshi has lived in Haridevpur for about 20 years, and, according to officials, arranged the flat the three accused had rented. The police are also looking for Sheikh Shakil who allegedly made fake Aadhar cards for suspects.

Sources said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was keeping an eye on the case, and was gathering more information about the accused. The police have also examined the owner of the flat where the accused were staying.

The three men arrested on Sunday have been identified as Naziur Rahman Pavel (30), Mikail Khan (30) and Rabiul Islam (22). The STF claimed to have recovered a diary containing the names of Islamic State (IS) leaders and a few numbers. According to officials, the three were active on social media, and used to follow a lot of banned terrorist organisations. The police have claimed they had links with Al Amin, the JMB leader in Bangladesh.