Kolkata: Three injured in Nandigram clash, TMC blames BJP

At least three persons were seriously injured on Saturday in a clash between BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Purba Medinipur’s Nandigram constituency.

The police said the incident occurred around 2 pm in Nandigram’s Boyal area. The TMC said those injured were its workers, and accused the Opposition party of carrying out the attack. One of the three injured was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The other two are in a Nandigram super speciality hospital.

TMC leader Sheikh Sufian and Abu Taher led party workers in a gherao of the Nandigram police station following the incident.

“This is nothing new. ‘Mir Jafar [traitor]’ Adhikari and his associates organised this attack as they realised the people of Nandigram will vote to defeat them,” said Sufian, who is the election agent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee is contesting the election from Nandigram against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP last December. TMC leaders said the attack occurred after Suvendu Adhikari’s father and MP Sisir Adhikari warned the ruling party following an attack on the car of his youngest son Soumendu.

“TMC will try to create tension in Nandigram. We are prepared and after this first phase election we will take lessons and act accordingly,” Sisir Adhikari said at a press conference here.

The BJP dismissed the TMC allegation and claimed the violence was the result of a factional feud in the ruling party. “After today’s polling, the TMC has become more cornered and they are fearing defeat. So, the TMC may increase violence to establish their dominance,” said a senior BJP leader.

Nandigram will go to the polls on April 1 in the second phase. From Sunday, Mamata Banerjee will be in the constituency and address roadshows and meetings. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to participate in a roadshow in the constituency.