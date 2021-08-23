Three injured in Kasba clash as land row between promoters turns violent

Three people were injured in a clash in Kolkata’s Kasba area on Saturday night as a land dispute between two promoters turned violent, the police said on Sunday.

Local sources said a powerful promoter in the area got into a dispute with another real estate developer over a contract for a two-and-a-half bigha land. On Saturday night, the Tribarna More area of Kasba turned into a battleground, with the two groups involved in the clash hurling about seven to eight bombs at each other.

Some people were reportedly attacked with sharp weapons. The three who were injured as the two groups came to blows are now undergoing treatment in a private hospital on EM Bypass.

A complaint has been lodged at the Kasba police station, and a search is going on for the accused.

The police have set up checkpoints in the area and additional personnel have been deployed to enforce order.

About a month ago, a similar incident occurred as people from two neighbourhoods clashed with each other over a small piece of land.

The young men who led that attack were armed with hockey sticks, rods, and pistols. Kasba has witnessed a realty boom in the past decade, and several big projects are being developed. In the last few years, Kasba has, in the recent past, witnessed several gang wars over real estate and turf control.