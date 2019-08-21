Three held with smuggled gold worth Rs 3.87 cr in Siliguri

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Monday arrested three men with 10 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 3.87 crores smuggled in through Indo-Myanmar border.

As per police sources, DRI officers intercepted an SUV at Goaltuli More on the Fulbari-Ghoshpukur bypass road in Siliguri around 1.30 am on Monday.

“The team combed the vehicle and found 60 gold bars hidden in the two headrests of the middle seats. It recovered 9.9 kg of gold. The bars were were smuggled to Mizoram from Myanmar through the border,” said a DRI officer.

The gold bars were being carried from Aizawl in Mizoram to Kolkata by Zomuankima, H Rualsangpuia and Lalneihlaia – all from Aizwal. They were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

Sources said the seized gold bars are marked with Myanmarese signs.

DRI is investigating to nab kingpins of the smuggling racket.

In the current financial year, DRI has seized 72 kilograms of gold in the eastern region.

Meanwhile, the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police Tuesday arrested four men with 6.330 kilogram of gold valued at Rs 2.44 crore and Rs 98 lakh in cash at Sudder Street.

The arrested men were identified as Saikat Adhikary (28) and Subrata Adhikary (27) of Uluberia in Howrah; Moloy Bhowmick (24) and Partha Bhowmick (27) from Nodakhali in South 24 Parganas. It was found that the gold was smuggled from Bangladesh by road.