Three held in Barrackpore, 100 kg explosives seized

A special task force of the Bengal Police has arrested three persons on charges of smuggling and selling explosives and claimed to have seized from them 100 kg of explosives in Barrackpore.

According to police, the 100 kilograms of raw material for making bombs includes 50 kg each of potassium nitrate and arsenic sulphide. The STF conducted a raid in Keutia area under Basudebpur police station in Barrackpur on Thursday following a tip-off and claimed to have arrested the trio with 100 kg of explosives. Police identified the accused as Naresh Chowdhury of Kankinara, Umesh Kumar Rai of Bhatpara and Shankar Pal of Jagadal, who were booked under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the IPC.

“A probe to find out where the explosives were procured from and being taken to was underway. The accused are being questioned to know about their accomplices,” said a police officer.