Three Covid patients die waiting for beds: Kin

Family members and relatives wait for the funeral of a COVID-19 victim at a crematorium. (PTI Photo)

At least three Covid-19 patients in Kolkata and an adjoining area died in their homes on Thursday because they could not get hospital beds. Their bodies were left unattended for hours, the families of the deceased alleged on Friday.

In Kolkata, 68-year-old Garfa resident Sandha Rani Pal died in her home at 8 pm on Thursday after suffering from a fever for three days. Her family alleged that they called helpline numbers but did not receive any information about available hospital beds. The family said after Pal died they contacted the ward coordinator, who informed the Garfa police station. The police alerted the authorities in charge of disposing of the bodies of Covid victims, but they took away the body for cremation only around 12.30 pm on Friday.

In the city’s Tiljala area, a 77-year-old woman identified as Maya died at 6.30 am on Thursday. She had a fever since April 17. Her family and neighbours claimed they had tried to contact various helpline numbers and hospitals since April 19 but did not get any bed. They were allegedly told they would be informed if beds became available.

Though the family said they informed the authorities about collecting the body, it was taken for cremation only later in the day around 5 pm.

In North 24 Parganas’ North Dum Dum area, 67-year-old Dilip Kumar Roy died on Thursday after his family failed to arrange a bed for him. His son alleged that civic body officials were informed about his death but did not respond. The body remained unattended for almost 18 hours, according to the family.

The civic body, however, claimed that it was informed about Roy’s death around 2-3 pm on Friday and the process for his last rites was started immediately.

Meanwhile, a woman whose Covid test report was pending died on Thursday after Calcutta Medical College allegedly refused to treat her.