Monday, July 02, 2018

Three Bangladeshi women held for ‘illegal stay’

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: July 3, 2018 12:45:51 am
Three Bangladeshi women were arrested by North 24 Parganas Police on Monday for allegedly crossing the border illegally.

Sources in the police said that acting on a tip-off a team from Gaighata police station conducted a raid and arrested the trio — Nargis Kaji (20), Soniya Khatun (21) and Rasma Begam (27) — from a village in Chandpara Bazar.

“During primary investigation, the accused said that they were here for job and had planned to settle in India. But, no one could produce any valid document,” said a police official.

Locals told police that Bangladeshis regularly cross the border with help of touts. Local sources said that several Bangladeshis are now settled in areas like Swarupnagar, Taki, Hasnabad, Itinda, Ghojadanga, Gaighata and other border areas of North 24 Parganas.

