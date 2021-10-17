2 ex-staffers arrested for threatening to kill vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan: Kolkata Police

Kolkata Police on Saturday said it had arrested two persons for allegedly threatening to kill renowned classical vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan and trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from him.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dipak Awlakha and Avinash Kumar Bharati. While Dipak is the vocalist’s former driver, Avinash used to be his office assistant.

Both were arrested from Uttar Pradesh. “The arrests were made after tracking cell phones of the accused,” a senior officer of the Kolkata

police said.

Further, according to the police, Khan, a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Academy Award had filed a complaint at Netaji Nagar police station in south Kolkata on October 9.

It was alleged that after being removed from his job, Avinash went to UP and started to make calls to Khan and his family members through the internet. Dipak is accused to have helped the former in making these calls.

According to the police, the duo threatened that the vocalist would be killed if she stepped outdoors. They also demanded Rs 50 lakh as protection money and later reduced the amount to Rs 20 lakh, the sleuths said.

Kolkata Police’s Anti Rowdy Squad managed to track down the accused in UP by tracking their mobile phone locations. They were relieved of their duties some time back and had planned to take revenge, the police said.