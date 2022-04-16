Threatened to withdraw ‘molestation’ complaint, girl attempts suicide; 2 held

Two persons were arrested in Jalpaiguri district for allegedly threatening a teenaged girl who attempted suicide on Thursday, police said. The girl filed a police complaint earlier, in February, alleging that she was molested by the two, who are brothers.

According tor her complaint, the accused were threatening to kill her and her family since being released on bail.

According to the police, the girl’s family said she tried to set herself on fire out of fear.

“The girl has been hospitalised and an investigation is underway,” Jalpaiguri SP Debarshee Dutta said.

The two were produced in court and remanded in police custody for seven days.

Police said the girl was allegedly molested by the elder sibling in February.

The girl alleged that she was alone at home when the accused molested her.She said as she raised an alarm, the accused escaped from the spot. The girl then lodged a complaint with the local police.

He was arrested on the basis of her complaint butwas later released on bail.

The police said the accused and a few of his friends had been threatening her with dire consequences over the past few days if she did not withdraw the

complaint.

On Wednesday, two unidentified persons went to her house and threatened to kill her and her family members. The girl tried to end her life the day after, police said.