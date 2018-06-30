‘Threatened by BJP’, Purulia tribals join TMC

The tribals from Purulia at the Trinamool Congress office in Kolkata on Friday. (Express photo) The tribals from Purulia at the Trinamool Congress office in Kolkata on Friday. (Express photo)

Members of four tribal families, who met BJP national president Amit Shah in Purulia on Thursday, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday. The families claimed they were “threatened” by the BJP and hence “sought refuge” with the TMC.

Puchu Rajwar, Asthami Rajwar, Sishubala Rajwar and Gobindo Rajwar came to the TMC office in Kalighat area of Kolkata and joined the ruling party in the presence of Madan Mitra and Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen. The party flag was handed over to them at the event. “We belonged to no political parties. Yesterday, the BJP president came to our area and met us. We had no idea what was happening. They threatened us to (make us) join the BJP. We got scared and came here to find shelter,” said Puchu, a resident of Lagdah village in Purulia.

On the second day of his two-day visit to the state, Shah had visited the village as part of Jana Sampark Abhiyan and met a few families. TMC leader Madan Mitra slammed Shah for visiting the village and “forcing” families to join the BJP. “They were not only forced but threatened to join the BJP. Today, they have willingly come here to seek refuge in the TMC. They have realised that only Mamata Banerjee can give them shelter and usher in development,” Mitra said.

He also said that next time, Shah would be driven out of the homes of tribal families. “Last time, he had lunch in tribal family homes. This time, nobody offered him a chair. Next time, these people will drive him out of their homes. They consider him to be one of the dacoits of Chambal who came to the state to terrorise them,” said the TMC leader.

Slamming the TMC, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said the ruling party was indulging in petty politics. “The TMC proved how much it feels threatened by Shah’s visit… they forced and threatened a poor family to join their party,” he said.

