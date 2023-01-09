scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

THowrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express: Two coaches of Express train detach, none hurt

The coupling between the third and fourth coaches behind the engine got detached leading to the detainment of the train for a little over two hours, the SER official said. The 12871 Ispat Express, on its way from Howrah to Titlagarh in Odisha, was detained from 9.05 am to 11.15 am, the SER official said.

Listen to this article
THowrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express: Two coaches of Express train detach, none hurt
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The coupling between two coaches of the 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express got detached on Sunday at the Santragachi station in Howrah, a  railway official said.

The incident took place  around 9:05 am. The train, which was at a very slow speed, was stopped at Santragachi, not its scheduled stoppage  and was allowed to go after changing the affected coach, he said.

No passenger was physically affected owing to the incident, the official said.

More from Kolkata

The coupling between the third and fourth coaches behind the engine got detached leading to the detainment of the train for a little over two hours, the SER official said. The 12871 Ispat Express, on its way from Howrah to Titlagarh in Odisha, was detained from 9.05 am to 11.15 am, the SER official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Tapes Attached
Delhi Confidential: No Tapes Attached
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 04:26 IST
Next Story

TMC leaders pass the buck: ‘Faulty lists made by BDOs to embarrass govt’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close