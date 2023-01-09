THowrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express: Two coaches of Express train detach, none hurt

The coupling between two coaches of the 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express got detached on Sunday at the Santragachi station in Howrah, a railway official said.

The incident took place around 9:05 am. The train, which was at a very slow speed, was stopped at Santragachi, not its scheduled stoppage and was allowed to go after changing the affected coach, he said.

No passenger was physically affected owing to the incident, the official said.

The coupling between the third and fourth coaches behind the engine got detached leading to the detainment of the train for a little over two hours, the SER official said. The 12871 Ispat Express, on its way from Howrah to Titlagarh in Odisha, was detained from 9.05 am to 11.15 am, the SER official said.