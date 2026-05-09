Thousands flock to Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground to witness Suvendu Adhikari’s historic swearing-in 

Since early morning, Kolkata has been in a festive mood. A sea of people from within the state, across the country, and even from abroad has thronged the city to witness the historic moment when Suvendu Adhikari is sworn in as West Bengal’s first BJP chief minister on Saturday.

The swearing-in ceremony was administered by the Governor at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground, which was long defined as Bengal’s political arena through mass rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The streets are adorned with cutouts of the Prime Minister, and supporters carrying BJP flags can be seen not only walking but also on buses and cars heading towards Brigade Parade Ground, where the oath-taking ceremony is taking place.