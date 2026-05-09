Since early morning, Kolkata has been in a festive mood. A sea of people from within the state, across the country, and even from abroad has thronged the city to witness the historic moment when Suvendu Adhikari is sworn in as West Bengal’s first BJP chief minister on Saturday.
The swearing-in ceremony was administered by the Governor at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground, which was long defined as Bengal’s political arena through mass rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony.
The streets are adorned with cutouts of the Prime Minister, and supporters carrying BJP flags can be seen not only walking but also on buses and cars heading towards Brigade Parade Ground, where the oath-taking ceremony is taking place.
Although roads have been blocked, nothing has deterred people from heading to the venue. Manish Basak, a Shantiniketan native and an engineer who came all the way from Mumbai, told The Indian Express, “This is a historic day. I came to vote, but I promised myself that I would return for the oath-taking ceremony if the BJP came to power. They did, and I am back!”
Outside the venue, vendors are seen selling jhaal muri and rosogolla, as well as sandesh (with a lotus symbol) — the iconic Bengali food items. The atmosphere is electric with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoing throughout the crowd. Saffron-coloured abir is being thrown in the air, and many are dancing joyfully.
“A historic day in a historic place! I heard that an oath-taking ceremony has never taken place at Brigade Parade Ground before, so this is something to be remembered, and I want to be a part of it,” said Anirban Mukherjee, who drove all the way from Purulia, around 290 kilometres away.
Some attendees have dressed up as Hanuman, while others are seen carrying Tricolour flags and wearing masks of PM Modi.
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Romita Banerjee has flown in from Jaipur just to witness the historic occasion. “I am a resident of Lake Town, but had to relocate first to Bengaluru and then to Jaipur for work. I hope this new government will bring back jobs so that I can return home.”
Many attendees are dressed in traditional dhotis, noting that today is Rabindra Jayanti, the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore. “This is a perfect day for such a beginning, but what remains to be seen is whether they can deliver on the promises they have made,” Banerjee said.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More