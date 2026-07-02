‘Those not in voters’ list can’t get govt money’: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says 26 lakh applications for women cash transfer scheme rejected

Govt transfers first tranche of cash benefit to 1.3 crore women

Written by: Atri Mitra
4 min readKolkataJul 2, 2026 12:48 AM IST
applications for women cash transfer scheme rejected, Annapurna Yojana, Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu Adhikari Annapurna Yojana, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsAdhikari said a system is being put in place so that whenever a complaint is filed regarding any incident, old or new, an investigation can begin quickly, and strict action can be taken against the guilty.
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Launching the Annapurna Yojana, a direct cash transfer scheme for women in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that 26 lakh applications for the scheme were rejected because the applicants’ names were not on the voters’ list.

Asserting that “government money cannot be received by any non-Indian”, the chief minister said, “Twenty-six lakh forms submitted under the Annapurna scheme have been rejected. Screening was necessary… These 26 lakh women are not Indian, and their names are not on the voters’ list. Some are dead, some do not have voter ID cards, and some had their names listed in three places. Such names have been removed. Government money cannot be received by any non-Indian.”

The chief minister’s remarks come amidst a PIL filed in the Calcutta High Court against the government’s move to bar people from getting ration through Public Distribution System (PDS) whose names were deleted from the voters’ list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking at the launch of the Annapurna scheme, held at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium, the chief minister said the first tranche of funds under the Annapurna scheme was credited to the accounts of nearly 1.1 crore beneficiaries of the state.

“The total number of approved beneficiaries in West Bengal whose data have been uploaded on the scheme’s portal currently stands at around 1.3 crore. Of them, money has been transferred to 1.1 crore beneficiaries. Those who are yet to receive the money will have funds transferred by the end of the day,” the CM said, adding that only the legitimate people receive money.

“We will not discontinue the existing welfare schemes of the government and will not deprive any eligible applicants of their rights. We will fulfil every guarantee offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

The Annapurna Yojana was introduced by the newly elected BJP government, replacing the previous TMC government’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Under the new scheme, a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 will be paid to eligible women. In its Budget, presented on June 22, the state government has allocated Rs 36,000 crore for the Annapurna Yojana.

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“The Annapurna beneficiaries include over 26.5 lakh women belonging to the Scheduled Caste category, nearly 5 lakh Scheduled Tribes women, and more than 1.2 lakh Gorkha community women in the Darjeeling hills,” the CM said, and added that about 8.15 lakh names were included on the basis of applications made at the Jan Kalyan camps recently organised by the government.

He added that Bangladeshi refugees, who have applied for citizenship under the CAA and those who have moved the SIR-linked tribunals challenging their name deletion from electoral rolls, have also been retained as Annapurna scheme beneficiaries until their applications are disposed of by the respective bodies.

New helpdesk, helpline for women’s safety

Asserting ‘zero tolerance’ towards crimes against women, the chief minister said there would be no compromise on the question of women’s security, and that the administration is being made more active so that prompt action could be taken as soon as a complaint is received.

Adhikari said the government has decided to introduce two new measures in this regard – a women’s helpdesk at all police stations and a new emergency service ‘Dial 112’.

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“The new helpdesk will start operating from Thursday at all police stations across the state. The administration expects that through this helpdesk, women will be able to lodge complaints easily and receive prompt assistance,” the CM said.

Regarding the new helpline service, the CM said, “People have often complained that police assistance is delayed after a complaint is filed. This single emergency number is being introduced to address this problem. Although the average police response time in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat is comparatively low, in West Bengal, that time is often much longer. This new system is being introduced to change that situation,” Adhikari said, adding that measures such as confiscating the property of those accused of serious crimes are also being considered.

Adhikari said a system is being put in place so that whenever a complaint is filed regarding any incident, old or new, an investigation can begin quickly, and strict action can be taken against the guilty.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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