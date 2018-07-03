Those involved in admission racket must quit TMCP: Jaya Dutta

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) state president Jaya Dutta said that those who are involved in college admission racket must quit the party.

“We respect our party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and we should follow her principles and ideology. But those who are meddling in the admission process in colleges should immediately leave the party as they have disrespected our ideology and maligned our image,” Dutta said after holding a meeting with TMCP representatives in Kolkata colleges.

The meeting was convened to discuss measures to stop such incidents.

