This Puja, BJP thinking of slain workers: Dilip Ghosh

State BJP leaders on Sunday remembered party workers killed allegedly in post-poll violence, and vowed to stand by their families.

BJP national vice-president and former state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had killed at least 53 BJP workers since the results of the West Bengal Assembly polls were declared on May 2.

After visiting a Durga Puja in Kolkata’s Beliaghata area in the locality of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, Ghosh said, “Several workers of our party who have been killed actively participated in Durga Puja celebrations last year in their areas. I have visited this neighbourhood Durga Puja to be with his family. I have assured them that Abhijit will get justice. During puja, we remember our workers more.”

Sarkar, a resident of Beliaghata in Kolkata, was killed on the intervening night of May 2 and 3.

BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had visited the pandal on Satruday. He later tweeted, “Overwhelmed by the grief at this Durga Puja in Beleghata, Kolkata. The organisers, in remembrance of the slain local lad Abhijit Sarkar; post poll violence victim, has refrained from playing any joyous sound, to honour his memory. Drumbeats of the ‘dhaak’ has also fallen silent.”

BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal, who lost to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the recent Bhabanipur by-poll, has also visited the pandal.