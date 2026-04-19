Third-year student ‘dies by suicide’ on IIT Kharagpur campus

IIT Kharagpur student death case has sparked concern after a third-year undergraduate died following a fall from a hostel building, with police initiating an investigation. (File Photo)

Avantika Basu

A third year undergraduate student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur died after reportedly jumping from the eight storey of his hostel on the campus on Saturday, police said.

According to police, after the incident, the student, Jayveersinh Dodiya, a resident of Ahmedabad, was rushed to BC Roy Technology Hospital where he was declared dead.

“We have recovered the body. An unnatural death case has been registered. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post mortem examination,” said a senior police officer from Paschim Medinipur.

According to an official statement issued by the institute’s Public Relations Office, the body of the mechanical engineering student and resident of Nehru Hall of Residence was found on the premises of the institute on Saturday morning. Campus security and medical teams responded swiftly after the incident was reported, ensuring that he was transported to the hospital without delay where he was declared dead.