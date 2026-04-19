Third-year student ‘dies by suicide’ on IIT Kharagpur campus

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Avantika Basu
A third year undergraduate student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur died after reportedly jumping from the eight storey of his hostel on the campus on Saturday, police said.
According to police, after the incident, the student, Jayveersinh Dodiya, a resident of Ahmedabad, was rushed to BC Roy Technology Hospital where he was declared dead.
“We have recovered the body. An unnatural death case has been registered. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post mortem examination,” said a senior police officer from Paschim Medinipur.
According to an official statement issued by the institute’s Public Relations Office, the body of the mechanical engineering student and resident of Nehru Hall of Residence was found on the premises of the institute on Saturday morning. Campus security and medical teams responded swiftly after the incident was reported, ensuring that he was transported to the hospital without delay where he was declared dead.
While preliminary information indicates that the student may have jumped from the building’s rooftop which was on the eighth floor, officials have not released further details, and the investigation remains ongoing.
“The entire IIT Kharagpur family is deeply saddened by this irreparable loss,” a statement issued by the institute read. The administration also confirmed that every possible support is being extended to the bereaved family.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Dodiya’s family and all those whose lives were touched by his presence,” it added.
In response to the incident, IIT Kharagpur administration has also urged students to make use of its counselling and support services, which are available round the clock. The institute emphasised the importance of seeking emotional and psychological support during times of distress.
Meanwhile, friends, classmates, and members of the IIT Kharagpur community expressed grief over the incident, remembering Dodiya not just as a student, but as an individual whose presence “touched many lives”.
(Avantika Basu works as an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata)
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