‘Third wave at door’: Doctors question restriction timing in West Bengal

Hours after the state government issued fresh Covid-19 restrictions, a section of doctors on Sunday questioned the timing, saying there was “no scientific justification” for curbs when a third wave “has entered homes”.

On the other hand, restaurants and bars welcomed the government decision to allow their operations at 50 per cent capacity.

“These restrictions won’t help. These kinds of restrictions have no scientific justification. The infection is already in the community, and a third wave has entered our homes. We are already late. This was expected in a pandemic, which gets normal after three to four waves. The state should rather concentrate on testing now. We had invited all crowds and are suddenly imposing restrictions, which don’t make sense now. School colleges and universities will remain shut while malls, bars and hotels will run with 50 per cent capacity. How can 50 per cent capacity be ensured on local train? can anyone explain it?” said Dr Manas Gumta, general secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors in West Bengal.

Another senior doctor, on condition of the anonymity said the government should now focus on vaccination and testing more samples. “See, lockdown isn’t the answer to rising cases. We should have ensured no crowd during Christmas and new year when cases were already rising. Now we have entered the third wave, and the government should work on testing more samples, and vaccination. Such restrictions will only please a section of people for their own interest,” said the doctor.

Senior cardiac surgeon Dr Kunal Sarkar sought clarity from the government on vaccination for youths and testing.

“It isn’t clear yet by what per cent we have increased testing. How are we going to carry out the vaccination programme for youngsters. How much genome sequencing we are doing is also not clear either. Personally. I am disappointed with the restrictions imposed on local trains. It is done without a reason. Is it practical to head-count the crowd on a train? I doubt. However, this has sent a message to society that we are trying to impose restrictions on movement. We have done a lot of wrong things. Let’s now amend,” Sarkar told a new channel.

Meanwhile, restaurants and bars cheered exemptions for them in the list of restrictions.

“The industry is happy with these restrictions. At most places across the country, there is lockdown and there are more stringent restrictions. But at least with 50 per cent capacity, we are allowed to operate till 10 pm. The industry will at least be able to survive. Had there been closure or something like, the industry would have been devastated. So, we welcome this move,” said Sudesh Poddar, president of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India.

“Considering Covid cases Kolkata and rest of the state, the industry isn’t disappointed with the decision. At least we will be able to do some business. The curfew hour starts at 10 pm. So, we will advise our members to take the last orders at 9:15pm, and by 9:30, restaurants will be closed,” he added.