‘Thinks he’s last word’: Jago Bangla on Dhankhar

The Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) official mouthpiece ‘Jaago Bangla’ took another dig at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in a an editorial claiming he “thinks he has the last word in the state.”

Titled “Apni Ke? (Who are you?)”, the editorial published in Jago Bangla’s Friday edition read: “Many governors have come to Bengal since Independence. Out of them, many were involved in controversies. But they never violated the constitutional boundaries. They didn’t forget that their position is actually ornamental. Although they are constitutionally at the top, the power is in the hands of the elected representatives. They gave their decision within the constitutional form. But the current Governor of the state thinks he probably has the last word in the state….Who are you to make new ethics?”

Questioning his intentions behind taking charge as the governor, the editorial referred to Dhankhar as a “former minister of the BJP”, while claiming that “Amit Shah and other leaders gave him homework to disturb the government of Bengal.”

Jt took a dig at the Governor with a parody of noted Bengali poet Dwijendralal Roy’s famous song “Dhono Dhanye Pushpe”. Tweaking the song’s lyrics “Emon deshti kothao khuje pabe nako tumi (you will not find such a country)”, the editorial read: “You will not find such a Governor in whole India.”

The criticism comes in the wake of the recent war of words between the Governor and the ruling TMC. The two sides have been locking horns ever since Dhankhar took over as the Governor of the state in 2019. Over the last few weeks, he has attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led government over a host of issues including the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The TMC had alleged that multiple bills were pending with the Governor, delaying the process of legislation. Dhankhar, however, denied the claim.