JEE-NEET exams: Think about students’ future, Dilip Ghosh tells Mamata

Don't do politics over corona, and the BJP will be there to support (you), the BJP leader said. (File)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to think about students’ future instead of indulging in “politics” over the JEE-NEET exams and coronanvirus.

“The Center is saying that millions of students want to take the entrance test. Everyone should accept the decision since it is in the interest of education. Instead of doing politics, one should think about the future of students,” he said.

“There is no use of lockdown if it is not strictly followed. TMC workers and leaders too have to follow (the lockdown rules). It is state government’s failure that the corona infection has spread to this level. The chief minister is leading a political pandemic. Don’t do politics over corona, and the BJP will be there to support (you),” the BJP leader said.

On the construction of a wall around the Poush Mela ground on the Visva Bharati University campus, he alleged that the state government of sacrificing the education system.

“The state government wants to sacrifice the education system, otherwise, the wall would not have been broken in Visva-Bharati. Mamata herself wants to shrug off all responsibilities related to education in Bengal. See, if the entrance examinations of JEE and NEET take place, the state has to arrange transportation for students, and the government is not capable of doing this. This is the reason such protest is taking place,” he said.

“People of Bengal are being deprived of many schemes and facilities of the Central government due to the State Government’s attitude. The TMC wins vote through muscle power but the situation is now out of its hand. Students have now realised that there are no job opportunities left in Bengal,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul visited Visva-Bharati and met Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. “We all know what happens during Poush Mela here. They run sex racket along with all kinds of anti-social activities… I only understood one thing that if the area is fenced and proper security is placed, hooligans of TMC will not be able to carry illegal activities and that is why they created such a mess,” she said.

