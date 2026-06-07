‘They’re screaming to kill me’: Mob hurls eggs at TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s car, drags driver out

In a Facebook video, Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra said the mob shouted Jai Shree Ram and had revolvers, iron rods, and sharp weapons. (File Photo)

West Bengal Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra narrowly escaped an aggressive midnight assault on Saturday as his vehicle was swarmed, vandalised, and pelted with eggs by an armed mob in Ward 14 of the Kamarhati municipality in North 24 Parganas district.

The senior TMC leader later went on Facebook Live to recount the harrowing ordeal, stating, “I saw death right in front of my eyes.”

The incident unfolded late on Saturday night when the Kamarhati MLA headed to the area upon receiving reports of intense protests outside the residence of Ward 14 Councillor Arindam Biswas. Locals had been demonstrating since the evening over allegations of “cut money” (illegal commissions and extortion) against the councillor.