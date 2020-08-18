There’s no rift with Bengal BJP chief: Mukul Roy

BJP's national executive committee member Mukul Roy.

Ending speculation of a rift with West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, party’s national executive committee member Mukul Roy on Monday said such assumptions are baseless. Roy’s comments came after he had a meeting with BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

“I have no rift with Dilip Ghosh. All these speculations are imagination of a certain section of people. There is no division in the party. Various political parties are trying to mislead people by sharing wrong information. In 2021 state Assembly polls, the BJP will stage a united fight,” said Roy.

For the last few months, there were reports of a growing rift between Ghosh and Roy, which forced the central party leadership to intervene. In a bid to quell the differences between the leaders, Ghosh met BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday in Delhi, while Vijayvargiya met Roy at his Kolkata residence. Sources said both central leaders made attempts to sort out the differences and assign equal roles and responsibilities to both state BJP leaders.

According to party insiders, both of them have been asked to make a united stand and fight next year’s Assembly polls.

“This is a national party and central leaders of a national party always give such advices (stand united). There is no scope of any rift or misunderstanding,” said Roy.

On Sunday, Ghosh too had said that all was well in the party and there was no rift between them. “Roy is in the party and he will remain in the party. We have been told to sort out everything and fight as one,” he added.

Meanwhile, former BJP leader Krishanu Mitra on Monday joined the TMC in the presence of senior party leaders.

Mitra, once a spokesperson of the BJP’s state unit, was handed over the TMC flag by state Education Minister and party’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee.

“Today, Krishanu Mitra is joining our party. We welcome him to the TMC family,” Chatterjee said.

Mitra, who had left the BJP in 2017 following difference of opinion with the party’s other members, said the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is the only force in Bengal that can protect the interest of the Bengalis.

“We have seen in the last six years how none of the electoral promises by the Centre was fulfilled and how efforts were made to deprive Bengal. After Mamata Banerjee’s appeal on July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, I decided to join the TMC and fight for the cause of Bengalis,” Mitra said after his induction into the party.

Mitra, who had a two-and-half-decade association with the RSS, joined the state BJP unit in 2010. He was made the media-in-charge and the spokesperson of the party in 2014. Mitra had also unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from Kamarhati seat in 2016 on a BJP ticket.

