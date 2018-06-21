‘There will be direct encounters’: Dilip Ghosh threatens TMC leaders, suo motu case lodged

Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh threatened “encounters” against Trinamool Congress leaders and workers during a protest in Jalpaiguri Wednesday. A case was lodged against him for criminal intimidation and other charges.

“A lot of TMC leaders are flexing muscles and threatening our workers. Either they will go to jail or there will be direct encounters. We are counting the bullets which killed our workers. Just like the way Gabbar Singh said kitne goliya hain (how many bullets are there), the day will soon come when we will count the bullets as well as the bodies. No Kesto or Bistu will be able to save them. We have not signed a bond where it is written that we will offer them rosogolla if they beat us up,” said Ghosh.

The protest in Jalpaiguri was part of a statewide movement by the BJP to protest the alleged murder of its workers in Purulia.

Referring to TMC’s Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal, also known as Kesto, Ghosh said, “We have burst the bubble of Kesto in Birbhum. We will do the same elsewhere. No bullet or gun will be able to stop us. We have come here to warn them not to attack our workers. Otherwise we will beat them in such a way that there will be no place left in their bodies to tie bandages.”

Following this, a suo motu case has been registered against Ghosh at Kotwali police station in Jalpaiguri.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jalpaiguri SP Amitabha Maiti said, “We have lodged a suo motu case against Dilip Ghosh for making provocative comments… He has been booked under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 143 (unlawful assembly).”

Ghosh, however, appeared unfazed by this. “They have lodged so many cases against me and our party workers. This will be an addition. They can do whatever they want and take whatever action they want… BJP is ready to fight,” he said.

Responding to Ghosh’s speech, TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh said, “This is nothing new as he has repeatedly made controversial and provocative speeches. He has also tried to incite communal violence in the state. Earlier, he had said he will send our party workers to crematoriums and turn their wives into widows and children into orphans,” he said.

